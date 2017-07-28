The Porch: Numbered Stairs mystery solved

WELL SAID: “Often our ears don’t hear what our tongue says.” — Jewish folk saying

SEEN AND HEARD: “Look, Dad, they saved the day!” — Six-year-old boy to his father while watching fire trucks depart the Waterfront after a recent car fire (non-serious, as it turned out) ... electrical contractor parked next to the County Building placing hardhat on the ground to reserve a parking space … garage sale sign: “Treat Yo-self” …

WELL DONE: The Second Street stairs are numbered again, as Ali Hilden of Hood River does every few years, as a service to fellow runners and walkers who use the stairs for fitness and recreation.

DISCOVERY OF THE WEEK: Two disused septic tanks, 10,000 and 300 gallons in size, and an old oil tank, 12,000 gallons, under what used to be the east parking lot and lawn of Wy’east Middle School. Construction workers were surprised to find them two weeks ago during grading work for the new bus loop on the east side of the campus. DEQ was consulted and recommended pumping them out and filling with gravel, which was done.

YOU ARE HERE: Hood River Stationers has a new line of informative hats and shirts (inset). They read “Hood River, Oregon: 45.70 N, 152.12 W.” Good to get your bearings.

SIGN of the Week: In a post-fact world, consider the wording of a book section sign in Parkdale School library: “Non-Fiction/True Facts/And Information.”

MONDAYS are tough: A young woman walks up to the library entrance at about 4 p.m. July 10, and pulls on the front door. It is locked. She looks up and around, walks back to her bicycle at the rack 20 feet away, turns around, walks back to the door and pulls on the handle again. The door was still locked. She shakes her head and puts on her helmet and rides away.

IT PASTRY be informed: A sign on the case at Kickstand Kitchen, home to delicious donuts, fritters, muffins and such, reveals the following research: 10 people in the U.S. have the name Donut; 12 people are named Bearclaw; 498 people, Sprinkles; and 470 people, Fritter. Also, the last name of 1,684 Americans is, sweetly, Sugar. (And that doesn’t include the nicknames, right, Dumpling?)

— Kirby Neumann-Rea