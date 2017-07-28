RC Car Club meeting

On Wednesday, Aug. 2 beginning at 6:15 p.m., the first Radio-controlled Car Club meeting will begin at Hood River Hobbies, 110 Fourth St., downtown Hood River. “There is a potential location for an RC car track in White Salmon, but we need to form an RC Car Club to help build and maintain it,” said Hood River Hobbies Owner Miko Ruhlen. The store is helping to facilitate the formation of this independent club by providing meeting space at the shop, she said. Those who can’t make the meeting but would still like to be involved should email Ruhlen at info@hoodriverhobbies.com.