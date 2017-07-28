Shakespeare on the green

Confused lovers Hermia (Ashly Will) and Lysander (William Thayer-Daugherty) ponder their future in an early scene of William Shakespeare’s comical gem “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” opening Aug. 3 on the lawn at Stonehedge Gardens (see On Stage). The Plays for Non-Profits production, directed by Lisa Roth, benefits Mid-Columbia Children’s Council and Columbia Gorge Peace Village.

Aug. 3-4, 10-11 — A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Stonehedge Gardens. Plays For Non-Profits; dinner 6 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Matinee Aug. 6; dinner 4 p.m., show 5:30 p.m. Tickets $50 adults, $45 seniors, $40 students 17 and under.