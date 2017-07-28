Westside Forum

Eileen Garvin passes out question forms to members of the audience of 125 at Wednesday’s forum on the City of Hood River Westside Area Concept Plan (WACP). At left, Heather Staten of Hood River Valley Residents Committee gives an overview of the City of Hood River’s process.

Other speakers included Bonnie New of Aging in the Gorge Alliance; builder Mike Kitts; Joel Madsen of the Mid-Columbia Housing Authority and a WACP Technical Advisory Committee member; and bicycling advocates Megan Ramey and Jonathan Graca, who announced an upcoming on-the-ground “audit” of proposed bike routes in the WACP.

One change announced at the forum: the next meeting in the WACP process has been postponed to Aug. 16; it’s the TAC and Project Advisory Committee, starting at 3 p.m. at City Hall. See hrwestsideplan.com for details.