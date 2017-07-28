Wy’east High School Class of ’67 plans reunion

The Wy’east High School Class of 1967 will hold its 50th year reunion Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19.

The reunion begins Friday evening from 6-9 p.m. at the Faulkenders’ in Parkdale. On Saturday, classmates will meet at the Hood River Elks Lodge beginning at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar and ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s music. Dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Susie Horton at 503-654-1682 or eshorton@teleport.com, and reference "Class of 67."

•

