Wy’east High School Class of ’67 plans reunion

As of Friday, July 28, 2017

The Wy’east High School Class of 1967 will hold its 50th year reunion Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19.

The reunion begins Friday evening from 6-9 p.m. at the Faulkenders’ in Parkdale. On Saturday, classmates will meet at the Hood River Elks Lodge beginning at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar and ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s music. Dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Susie Horton at 503-654-1682 or eshorton@teleport.com, and reference "Class of 67."

Send reunion information to Trisha Walker, twalker@hoodrivernews.com, or call 541-386-1234 ext. 107.

﻿

