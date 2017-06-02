Death notices for June 3:

Hugh Pilkenton

Hugh Pilkenton passed away May 27, 2017, at Ashley Manor Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. Hugh was born April 17, 1936, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center.

Coral Carroll

Coral Carroll, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away May 31, 2017, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Doris Alley

Doris J. Alley, age 82, a resident of Wasco, Ore., passed away May 30, 2017, at a Bend Hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Ralph Bentley

Ralph Gardner Bentley, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away May 31, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Betty Cooper

Betty (Asbury) Cooper passed away May 4, 2017, at OHSU in Portland, Ore. She was born May 8, 1955.

Jerome Porter

Jerome Harvey Porter, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home May 30, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.