Genealogical Society June 10

Jan Bony, OrGenWeb state coordinator, will be the speaker at the next Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society meeting and program on June 10 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles. The public is invited to attend.
Bony is from eastern Oregon, but lives in Vancouver, Wash., and is versed in Washington State genealogy as well. She is a volunteer for various historical groups and is currently The Columbia Gorge Genealogy Society meets the second Saturday of each month.
