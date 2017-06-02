Truck cab destroyed in Friday morning highway fire

A semi-truck hauling garbage caught fire on Interstate 84 near milepost 62 in west Hood River Friday morning. Firefighters extinguished the smoky blaze before 9 a.m.

The commercial truck driver was heading eastbound on I-84 when he found smoke coming from the dashboard area of the vehicle, said Capt. Manuel Irusta with Hood River Fire and EMS. The male driver pulled over and popped open the hood to discover flames.

Hood River Fire and West Side Fire responded to quell the blaze, which destroyed the cab of the vehicle but left much of the structure undamaged.

Hood River Police controlled traffic and assisted in the fire investigation. Irusta said the cause of the fire was likely electrical.