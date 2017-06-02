HRCSD teachers lobby for PE support

Physical education in both Hood River and on the national level got a running start when PE teachers Brack Hassell and Adam Howell traveled to Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

The Hood River County School District teachers took part in the SPEAK Out! Day on April 25-26 to advocate for physical education in response to threats of funding cuts brought on by Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

ESSA was signed by President Barack Obama on Dec. 10, 2015. The law replaces No Child Left Behind, which was enacted in 2002. ESSA is planned to aid low performing schools and provide students an education that will prepare them for college or a career, with a focus on more than just the core classes.

The act, which launches nationwide for the 2017-2018 school year, is intended to distribute a national budget of $1.65 billion across 18 subject groups, including PE. This means that PE is now considered a part of a “well rounded education” and can receive federal funding. It also means that PE may be at risk for receiving less funding than other subject groups, especially because the $1.65 billion budget may not be met, according to recent proposals from Congress.

Hassell and Howell met with senators and the House of Representatives to educate and lobby for more funding for health and physical education. “Our goal is to advocate. But in the last several years, we’ve done more lobbying,” said Hassell, Parkdale Elementary School PE teacher.

The April SPEAK Out! Day was Hassell’s second year attending the event. “My goal the last two years was to show up and have a voice for my students,” he said. “It’s important to stand up for my profession, but I’m really there to represent them.”

Hassell hopes to instigate change and advocate for physical education at the national level to help make changes at the local level. “It’s so worth it to start making connections with the people who are making the decisions,” said Hassell.

Both Hassell and Howell understand better than most how important PE classes are for students. “Adding movement to the day means students can focus, and active students are more successful academically,” said Hassell. He explained that the PE program at Parkdale Elementary works to integrate movement into each student’s day. “It’s my job to make physical education fun for students,” he said.

As the issue of protecting funds for physical education comes closer at hand, Hassell has a recommendation for people who would like to work in support of the cause. “You can speak to a PE teacher at school and talk to them about budget so they can get involved,” he said.