Letters to the Editor for June 3

Go fish

Somethin’ fishy’s goin’ on. This plan for the west side has seemingly come out of the blue, yet has been worked on by who? Could the city council, the mayor, the planning department and the newspaper be realtors and developers in their real lives? One wonders.



Al Brown

Hood River

Maintain park

While I agree that affordable housing in our area is a big concern, removing green space is not the answer entirely. Watching this process from the outside reminds me of building bigger freeways to help relieve congestion. More cars always have a way of filling up the new lanes. What happens to our housing shortage and affordability problem when these new apartments are filled up?

City parks provide residents much needed rest and relaxation that they may not be able to receive at home. Rather than removing Morrison Park entirely, I support a hybrid model, with maintaining some of the trees and open space for public use and turning some into housing.

Avery Hoyt

White Salmon, Wash.

Elephant sanctuary needed

So many people wished Packy good health and sanctuary. It didn’t happen for him, but we have an opportunity to help four Mendoza Zoo elephants in Buenos Aires reach South America’s newly opened Global Sanctuary for Elephants in Brazil. Opened in October 2016 to welcome former circus elephants Maia and Guida, this 2,800-acre reserve is operated by Scott Blais, co-founder of Elephant Sanctuary Tennessee.

An online “Bidding for Good” auction to help fund more fences and an additional care building runs June 5-19. Donations from Voodoo Doughnuts, KGON Radio, The Shakespearean Festival and Timberline Lodge are greatly appreciated.

Hood River businesses have pitched in with wine tasting, golfing, lodging, museum passes and glider flights. Over 300 donations including art, jewelry, gift cards, home goods, Mariner tickets and more will help raise funds. Asian elephant family Tamy, Pocha and daughter Guillermina, and African elephant Kenya reside at Mendoza Zoo, in a concrete pit, with no view to the horizon, just sky above. There is no live vegetation, grass or trees. The conditions are some of the worst ever witnessed.

To view auction items or donate cash, go to biddingforgood.com/globalelephants. Follow this non-profit, Global Sanctuary for Elephants, online or on their Facebook page.

Ricki Duckwall

Parkdale