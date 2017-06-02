Look For The i

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Visiting Hood River? The Chamber Visitor Center on Portway near Interstate 84 exit 64 is the primary source of information about the area, but the Hood River Library, above, at Sixth and State, is the designated downtown visitor information sign, as indicated by the internationally-recognized blue “i” symbol. Library hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Printed information is available on the main floor.