Murals of honor rise in Hood River

Two historic figures, and an artist who died too young are honored in two new murals — one completed, one a work in progress — to become permanent fixtures in Hood River.

The mural “Building Bridges” will be installed this summer at the History Museum of Hood River County. The work was painted the week of April 24-28 by Hood River Valley High School students, mentored by artist Michelle Yamamoto, via a “Women of Historical Significance” grant from Hood River Cultural Trust.

Downtown at Third and Industrial, a formerly neglected two-block retaining wall was cleaned and primed for a new mural by The Remains Gallery owners Nik Vik and Nate Chavez, who are nearly done with the first portion of the work, a tribute to Forest Andrews, who died in an accident at Industrial Way and Third Street in June 2011.

On the remainder of the wall, the two artists will blend their talents for an array of images interpreting the scenic and cultural marvels of the Mid-Columbia. The City of Hood River, Pasquale Barone, and Hood River Elks are partners in the project, which raised about $10,000 through crowdfunding.

Friends and family will honor Andrews with an observance at the mural at 5 p.m. on June 10, which starts at the Rotary Skatepark (home to another Forest Andrews memorial, done in 2011) and followed by a five-band concert at Underground Music Station, two blocks away.

At the museum, the 12-foot “Bridges” mural is the first to honor two female figures of the Hood River area, poet Shizue Iwatsuki and Wasco tribal elder Martha Aleck, who lived in Hood River in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The mural will be placed facing the front courtyard of the museum, already home to a pillar inscribed with a work by Iwatsuki. Inside the museum, Aleck is memorialized in a display, stating, “She had many friends among the pioneer residents of Hood River. She worked as a practical nurse, and did washing, ironing and general work for several local families. It is believed that she had been a ‘healer’ within her tribe. Martha was hard working, a mother, a good neighbor and an artisan.”