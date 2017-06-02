OLCC announces ‘Open Recruitment’ period

On June 1, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission began accepting applications for Open Recruitment of retail liquor locations for Central and Northeast Oregon. OLCC is reaching out to entrepreneurs and business owners interested in applying for a retail liquor store contract in Hood River, Wasco, and 11 other eastern Oregon counties.

The application period will be open from June 1 through July 31.

“It is exciting to put the Oregon system in position to feature all the innovation and competition in the spirits marketplace,” said Steve Marks, OLCC executive director, in a press release.

“To date, the open-recruitment process has been a success for the Oregon public. We have approved 20 new stores over the past year, making this the largest expansion since prohibition.

“We are now on track to approve another 43 stores over the next two years.”



Marks added, “Our need to grow is fueled by customer convenience and experience as well as population growth.”

Open Recruitment of retail liquor store applicants is a statewide initiative to improve the customer shopping experience, optimize revenue for the state, and to keep up with Oregon’s growing population.

The market-driven process encourages a variety of retail models including traditional stand-alone stores, incorporating distilled spirits within an existing retail space, boutique outlets, and/or grocery and convenience stores. Information on how to apply is available on OLCC’s web page.

Qualified applicants will have the opportunity to present their proposals to the commissioners at a future commission meeting.

Town hall meetings will be held in Bend on June 14 at the Downtown Public Library (Brooks Room) from 2-4 p.m., and in Pendleton on June 15 at the State of Oregon Office Building (Blue Mountain Conference Room) from 2-4 p.m.

There will be an opportunity for the public to submit comments on specific locations after the commissioners have made their selections.

Any location that receives significant public opposition will be required to return before the commissioners for final consideration before a formal decision is made.