Outdoor Art June 4 at CCA

Each month this summer, Columbia Arts will feature a free art workshop for children and families that is themed after its gallery exhibition. On June 4, join Audrey Mae Bernhardt and Lindsey Hegemann from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get creative and colorful with sidewalk chalk outside of the art center building. In the studio, there will also be a chance to paint rocks to leave around town for other people to find and admire. The rocks will be tagged with a #HoodRiverRocks and folks are encouraged to post their pictures to social media if they come across these little gems. Register at www.columbiaarts.org/events/outdoor-art-childrens-workshop for these free events (registration required so enough materials can be provided). Children cannot be left unattended at the center for any reason or any amount of time.
