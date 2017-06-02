Sheriff Log, May 21 to 27

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

May 22 — Wy’east Road — Harassment reported.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

May 26 — Bartlett Loop, 4000 block — Male arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

May 24 — Barrett Drive, 4200 block — Vandalism reported.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

May 23 — State Street, 300 block — Identity theft reported.

May 23 — SW WaNaPa Street, 400 block — Criminal possession of a forged instrument reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

May 23 — Highway 35 near Rainbow Drive — Deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash. No citations were issued.

May 25 — Highway 35 at Odell Junction — Deputies dispatched to an injury collision. One of the drivers was cited for careless driving.

May 27 — NE Forest Lane, 800 block, Cascade Locks — Non-injury traffic crash reported.

May 27 — Cross Creek Lane near Katie Lane — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

May 25 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested for a warrant.

May 25 — Highway 35 at milepost 96 — Male arrested for a probation violation.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

May 21 — Tucker Parkway — Two bicycles were reported stolen from a camp site.

May 23 — Indian Creek Road, 900 block — Theft reported.

May 26 — Highway 35, 3100 block — Burglary reported.

May 26 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Theft reported.

Other:

May 26 — SE Frontage Road, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded on a report of a found pickup truck that belonged to a suicidal subject.