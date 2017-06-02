Sheriff Log, May 21 to 27

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 22 — Wy’east Road — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 26 — Bartlett Loop, 4000 block — Male arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 24 — Barrett Drive, 4200 block — Vandalism reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 23 — State Street, 300 block — Identity theft reported.
May 23 — SW WaNaPa Street, 400 block — Criminal possession of a forged instrument reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 23 — Highway 35 near Rainbow Drive — Deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash. No citations were issued.
May 25 — Highway 35 at Odell Junction — Deputies dispatched to an injury collision. One of the drivers was cited for careless driving.
May 27 — NE Forest Lane, 800 block, Cascade Locks — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
May 27 — Cross Creek Lane near Katie Lane — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 25 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested for a warrant.
May 25 — Highway 35 at milepost 96 — Male arrested for a probation violation.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 21 — Tucker Parkway — Two bicycles were reported stolen from a camp site.
May 23 — Indian Creek Road, 900 block — Theft reported.
May 26 — Highway 35, 3100 block — Burglary reported.
May 26 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Theft reported.
Other:
May 26 — SE Frontage Road, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded on a report of a found pickup truck that belonged to a suicidal subject.
