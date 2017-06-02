Sports briefs for June 2

Pendleton bows out of the 5A state softball tournament

After defeating No. 6 HRV 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the OSAA 5A state softball tournament late last week, the No. 3 Pendleton Buckaroos couldn’t go any farther, falling 6-5 in the semifinals to the No. 2 Marist Catholic Spartans. The Bucks were the last Columbia River Conference team in the state tournament. In baseball, the No. 11 Dallas Dragons, who beat No. 6 HRV 5-2 in the opening round of the OSAA 5A state baseball tournament May 24, lost 13-6 to the No. 3 Crescent Valley Raiders in the quarterfinals May 26.