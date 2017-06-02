Spring Scenes

David Skakel captured this image of the family dog Mossy playing with a fawn in their Mosier yard. Skakel writes, “They played for about five minutes. The fawn eventually trotted (all stiff-legged) right up to me and rubbed its nose on my calf. That was pretty cool. But I didn’t want that little creature imprinting on me (especially with her mom probably hiding in the bushes). So we promptly moved along.” Send your Spring/Summer Scenes (1-2 MB attachments) with short descriptions to hrnews@hoodrivernews.com.