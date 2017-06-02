Summer schedule changes at Pregnancy Resource Center

The Columbia Gorge Pregnancy Resource Centers (PRC) have new hours beginning in June.

The PRC offers free pregnancy tests to women as well as information on abortion, parenting and adoption. Education on fetal development, pregnancy, and parenting is available in the Earn While You Learn program at both centers.

Participants are given resources for pregnancy and for children from birth up to 12 months.

All services are free of charge.

Office hours in Hood River are Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m.

Office hours in The Dalles are Tuesday and Wednesday, 1–5 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 1-6 p.m.

The centers are located at 1936 12th St. in Hood River (behind Key Bank on the Heights) and 3206 W. Sixth St. in The Dalles (in the John L. Scott building).

Call 541-386-1050 or 541-296-0650 to make an appointment.

Walk-ins are welcome.