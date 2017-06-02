Traffic changes planned at busy Bridge of the Gods

A burst of Memorial Day weekend traffic signaled a hectic summer for the Bridge of the Gods.

Amid increasing crossings, the Port of Cascade Locks is poised to make short-term traffic management fixes as well as substantial changes at the bridge’s Oregon entryway. The longer range solutions include:

• Electronic tolling, mirroring the Port of Hood River’s Breezeby system.

• Relocating the toll booth and canopy about 100 feet to the south to allow space for “fly-by” lanes.

• Installing either a traffic signal or traffic circle at the WaNaPa Street intersection.

Paul Koch, port general manager, said the rise in crossings has meant more revenue from bridge tolls.

“Our income is way up. We’ve had some days at the bridge that this port has never had in its history,” Koch said, describing the amount of vehicles.

But the monetary boost comes with a traffic burden. Twice last weekend, vehicles were backed up from the bridge to Interstate 84. In those cases, the port waives fees and lets drivers pass through, Koch said.

The bridge sees an average of 1.6 million crossings per year. About two weeks ago, the port hired Ryan Vollans of Sandy to fill a newly created bridge manager position. One of his duties will be gathering data on crossings, Koch said.

In the short-term, the port will improve the WaNaPa and Toll Booth Road intersection by placing new signs marking right and left turn lanes, and painting lines to help move traffic more effectively. The work is scheduled for daytime June 16.

A common issue, Koch said, emerges when drivers keep to the middle of the roadway before deciding a correct lane at the last minute, resulting in backups.

The port is distributing a flier at the toll booth urging motorists to take steps to lessen delays, such as having cash or coupon books ready and directing questions to the port office at Marine Park.

The City of Cascade Locks identified a need for a traffic change near the bridge, either a lighted stop sign or a traffic circle. The latter would require the city to petition Oregon Department of Transportation. The port, city and ODOT will have talks this summer about improving that choke point, Koch expects.

Efforts to relocate the toll booth and transition to automated tolling, a $6 million project, are in the planning stage. The port hopes to submit grant applications during the first quarter of the upcoming fiscal year.

Another concept for which the port will seek grant dollars is a long-planned bike-pedestrian crossing — a $13 million price tag. That includes $1.7 million for structural work to the steel structure itself.

“We’re working closely with (Pacific Crest Trail Association),” Koch said. The trail group led the original bike and pedestrian crossing plan.

The bridge allows bike and pedestrian crossings, but they share the roadway with vehicles — a safety risk.

Annual tourism draws are expected to ramp up traffic in Cascade Locks.