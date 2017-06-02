Tyson Poor takes first round of Gorge Cup slalom windsurfing series

Upcoming Races Upcoming races: June 24 July 1-2 July 22 July 29 Aug. 12-13

The temperatures are heating up, the winds are rising accordingly, and this year’s Gorge Cup is already underway.

The annual windsurfing slalom series kicked off May 20 at the Event Site in Hood River, and plenty of familiar Gorge names rose to the top of the results list.

Taking the first slot in the men’s category and first place overall was Tyson Poor, who has often finished in the top three at season’s end. He finished first in five races of the six-race series. He beat out last year’s Gorge Cup winner, Bruce Peterson, who finished second overall and first in the grand masters division. MacRae Wylde, 2015 Gorge Cup winner, finished third, racing in the grand masters division.

Wylde’s daughter, Fiona, a world-renowned stand-up paddleboard racer, finished first in the women’s category and sixth overall; Jay Salzman was behind her with a seventh overall finish and the top spot in the senior grand master’s division; Igor Landais took ninth and was the best for the masters class, and Tyler Czinge rounded out the field with a win in the junior division, which put him 16th out of the 22 competitors.

“The conditions were great — warm and windy, and I think everyone was exhausted, as is typical for the first race weekend, by the end of the six-race day,” said Scotia Bauer, race director for the Gorge Cup.

Competitors compete in races throughout the season, and the windsurfer with the fewest points is the winner. Gorge Cup participants earn a toss-out for every four races completed, which allows them to wipe out the scores from their poorer performances.

The Gorge Cup’s next race will be June 24 and will be in conjunction with the International Windsurfing Tour (formerly known as the American Windsurfing Tour, which is a multi-discipline tour featuring both amateur and professional sailors). It will also be part of the Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association’s annual Beach Bash celebration June 22-25, which will feature demos, lessons, concerts, food, games, etc. (more details in an upcoming edition of the News).

The slalom series will finish out with races July 1-2, July 22, July 29, and Aug. 12-13. For complete results, go to gorgecup.com.