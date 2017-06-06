Community Foundation announces local grants to arts, education, senior services

The Oregon Community Foundation announced on Monday $8.7 million in grants awarded to organizations around the state, including important grants in Hood River:

• Arts in Education of the Gorge, $35,000 for a collaborative project between Arts in Education of the Gorge and Hood River Middle School to expand the Band Together music and performing arts program with a focus on involving Latino and low-income students.

• Columbia Center for the Arts, $25,000 to support an arts and cultural heritage program celebrating Japanese, Hispanic, and Native American history in Hood River, Clatsop, and Wasco counties by partnering with local artists and performers.

• Columbia Gorge Education Service District (The Dalles), $120,000 to support the Columbia Gorge Parenting Education Program, providing coordination and delivery of parenting education programs focused on supporting parents in Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties in their critical roles as children’s first and most important teachers.

• Hood River Middle School, $30,000 for the Hood River Middle School River Mile Project, which is a multi-disciplinary endeavor to connect students to the vastness, diversity, and history of the Columbia River Watershed, delivering a beautiful scale model to the town of Hood River.

• Hood River Valley Adult Center, $15,000 for expansion of the Meals on Wheels Program, serving homebound seniors and persons with disabilities, in partnership with Providence Hospital and with the help of additional outreach to the Hispanic community.