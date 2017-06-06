Gorge Peace Fellowship awards two scholarships

Columbia Fellowship for Peace Susanna Blake Gabay Peace Scholarship was awarded to Deylan Guidel and Morgan Totten, Hood River Valley High School Class of 2017, on May 25 at the school’s scholarship night.

Both students demonstrated their passion for social justice and learning about different cultures by participating in exchange programs in other countries and volunteering many hours in the community, said Susan Gabay, who founded the scholarship in honor of her late daughter, who attended HRVHS.

Totten is planning her higher education to focus on a career in social work or public health. She was instrumental in organizing the Prom Dress Project and served as a Helping Hands Against Violence Youth Advocate.

Gudiel plans to further his education in film and digital arts toward a career as an art director. He applies his skill in art to convey meaningful messages of justice and peace. Murals he created with orphans in India during a Rotary exchange have been highlighted through his videography. He also served as a Helping Hands Against Violence Youth Advocate.