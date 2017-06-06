Horizon’s Triple Threat basketball camp moved back to July

Horizon Christian School’s annual Triple Threat basketball camp will be held July 17-21; this is a month later than the annual camp’s typical dates. There are two camps: a co-ed camp for grades 4-6 (9 a.m. to noon) and another co-ed camp for grades 7-9 (1 to 4 p.m.). Cost is $70 per player and $60 for each additional family member. Registration is July 17 from 8-8:45 a.m. Instruction will include emphasis on fundamentals, game situations, individual and team play, and the Christian concept of athletic competition and sportsmanship. The camp director is Tim Bieri, head coach of the women’s basketball program at Multnomah University in Portland. As in past years, former Portland Trail Blazers Chaplain Al Egg will be the camp guest. Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt, but must provide their own athletic wear. No food will be provided; campers should bring a towel. For more info, contact HCS at 541-387-3200.