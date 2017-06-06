HR News train derailment photo wins national award

Hood River News reporter Patrick Mulvihill’s photo of the June 3, 2016, Mosier train derailment fire has won a national award.

The photo won Best Breaking News Photo in the National Newspaper Association Better Newspapers Contest for 2017, among other entries from non-daily newspapers, circulation 5,000 to 9,000. There were 1,433 total entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest from 33 states.

“Patrick’s photo gives readers a clear and dynamic view of what this traumatic fire looked like,” editor Kirby Neumann-Rea said. “He responded immediately and captured, at just the right moment, a powerful image of smoke, fire, blue sky and trees, and scattered railcars. The image went a long way in dramatizing the exact nature of an event relatively few people saw for themselves, but potentially had an effect on thousands of lives.”

The photo ran in the June 4 edition, as part of coverage by Mulvihill, reporter Ben Mitchell and Eagle Digital Media Director Ben McCarty. It also ran in the June 3 online edition of the paper.

NNA judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers, as well as retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community newspapers and is the one of the largest newspaper associations in the country.