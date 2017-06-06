Mt. Adams Bike Tour June 24

The Mount Adams Country Bike Tour will give scenic tours in the Trout Lake area on June 24.

Day-of registration and rides begin at 7:30 a.m. at Trout Lake School, 2310 WA-141, Trout Lake, Wash. Cost is $10 for the Family Loop, all others are $65 until ride day.

Choose from the 11.5-mile Family Fun Ride (Trout Lake Valley), the 51 Mile Loop through Trout Lake, BZ Corner, Glenwood, and back, the 54 Mile Forest Loop (up and down the flanks of Mount Adams) and the combined 105 Mile Infinity Ride.

For more information and to register online, visit at troutlakewashington.com/mt-adams-bicycle-tour, or e-mail TroutLakeBikeTour@gmail.com.