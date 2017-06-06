Peace Village fundraiser June 14 at Kickstand Kitchen

Columbia Gorge Peace Village hosts a 10th anniversary fundraiser at Kickstand Kitchen on June 14 at 5 p.m., sponsored by Don and Bonnie Benton and Little Shredders Dental.
Live music will be provided by “oo-la-la,” Violet Montenegro and digeridoo player Patrick Stevens.
A raffle will include a 10-foot Pungo kayak from Kayak Shed and items from Pistil, Dakine, Hood River Stationers, G. Willikers, Artifacts and many more. Tickets are $5 apiece or five for $20.
There will be art for kids outside and s’mores when it gets cooler.
Peace Village returns Aug. 7-11 in Mosier. Register at columbiapeacevillage.com.
Creative arts, games, media literacy, conflict resolution, peace heroes, mindfulness and collaboration are just some of the activities offered at the camp.
