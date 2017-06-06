0

Pick of the Week: OSU Extension offers ‘Intro to Food Safety’ June 8

OSU Extension Service is offering a la carte Food Preservation classes this summer — including “Pickling” in July — at FISH Food Bank. The first class, “Intro to Food Safety,” is June 8.

As of Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Oregon State University Extension Service will begin its summer Food Preservation courses on June 8 at the FISH Food Bank in Hood River from 6-9 p.m. with the class “Intro to Food Safety.” Cost is $10, and preregistration is required at bit.ly/FoodPreservationalaCarteClasses. Scholarships are available.

See Happenings for weekly class offerings, which include “Food in Emergencies” June 15, “Dehydrating Foods” June 22, and “Jams & Jellies” June 29. Classes run through Aug. 31. FISH Food Bank is located at 1130 Tucker Road.

For more information, call Lauren Kraemer, assistant professor of practice, OSU Extension Service, at 541-386-3343 ext. 38258, or email Lauren.Kraemer@oregonstate.edu.

