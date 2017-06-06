Soil and Water District receives ‘Water Bank’ grant

The Oregon Water Resources Department has awarded more than $411,000 in eight grants for water conservation, reuse and storage feasibility studies. The Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District will receive $50,330 to assess the viability of a Hood River water bank to increase summer stream flows. They will match the grant dollars for the $101,980 study.



“We are excited to co-fund studies that will help Oregonians address both instream and out-of-stream needs,” said Oregon Water Resources Department Director Tom Byler. “Communities will be able to determine whether or not a project is viable, and if it makes sense to pursue and implement that project.”

Water would come from landowners with hay fields or pastures who were willing to forgo some or all of their irrigation water for a season in exchange for financial compensation. Interviews will be conducted with landowners to gauge interest in participating. Contact Cindy Thieman at the Soil and Water Conservation District for details at cindy@hoodriverswcd.org.

“One of the most significant natural resource issues in the Hood River Basin is water availability for both irrigated agriculture and instream flows for threatened populations of salmon and steelhead,” Thieman said in a district online newsletter.

“With lower summer streamflows expected in the future, water conservation tools will become even more important than they are today,” she said.

The seven other feasibility study grant recipients include Baker City for water reuse, the City of Brookings for water storage, the City of Carlton for water storage, the City of John Day for wastewater reuse, the North Fork John Day Watershed Council for water storage through meadow restoration, the Klamath Water Users Association for above and below ground storage, and the Walla-Walla Basin Watershed Foundation for aquifer storage and recovery.



Feasibility Study Grants are part of the Department’s Water Resources Development Program, which also includes place-based planning, water project grants and loans, and technical assistance. In place-based planning, local communities partner with the state to develop a strategy for meeting instream and out-of-stream water needs. Water projects grants and loans provide funding to evaluate, plan, and implement instream and out-of-stream water development projects that have economic, environmental and social/cultural benefits.

For more information about the Water Resources Development Program and its funding opportunities, visit www.oregon.gov/ OWRD/pages/Water_Resources_Development _Program.aspx.