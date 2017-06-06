Tours of historic Cloud Cap Inn begin June 25

In cooperation and partnership with the Hood River Crag Rats Mountain Rescue Organization, the Hood River Ranger District will once again host free interpretive tours of historic Cloud Cap Inn. This opportunity to tour the inn, discover its history, and enjoy the majesty of Mount Hood will take place on Sundays this summer beginning June 25 and continue through Labor Day, weather and road conditions permitting. The 45-minute to one hour tours will start at 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m.

The tours will be limited to 12 people per tour. Reservations are required to participate.

A reservation system protects the inn and allows visitors to experience a quality historical presentation. See reservation contact information below.

Cloud Cap Inn started out as an elite mountain retreat and is now a search and rescue base for the Hood River Crag Rats (the oldest search and rescue organization in the United States). The Hood River Crag Rats began caring for the structure in 1952 under a special use permit. Restoration of the structure has been occurring over the last decade and maintenance continues as needs arise.



Cloud Cap Inn is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building has endured years of extreme winters and mountain storms, and has been one of the unique and truly exceptional destinations on Mount Hood for the last 100 years. Access to the Mt. Hood Wilderness is adjacent to the inn. For more information and to sign up for a tour, contact the Hood River Ranger District Information Desk at 541-352-6002.