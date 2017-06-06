Wasco County Historical Society program June 17

The public is invited to the first of three summer programs hosted by the Wasco County Historical Society on Saturday, June 17 at 1 p.m. at the Moody/Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St., The Dalles. Local historian Karl Vercouteren will present “Vogt Opera House: The Sequel.”

The sequel adds new information about Maximillian Vogt and events at the Vogt Opera House. Vercouteren previously offered a program on the Opera House last March. The June 17 program will build upon that research, including photos, of this almost-forgotten cultural center that hosted traveling troupes and locally-produced entertainment from 1890 to 1916.

The program is free to the public, although donations are welcomed.

Vercouteren’s interests in history began with his family roots in eastern Wisconsin and Europe. He arrived in The Dalles in 1977 to become pastor at the United Church of Christ, Congregational. That church’s beginnings in 1859 in the then-new courthouse led to connections with the historic landmark that continue to the present. He has organized the Regional History Forums at the Wasco County Original Courthouse for the past 39 years.