Yesteryears: Building dedicated at fairgrounds in 1987

VERBATIM: Liberty Bond Sale To Close June 15 Your Country needs your help. Money is quite as important as men in modern warfare. Your country is asking you to lend it your savings. For these savings the Government offers you Liberty Loan bonds paying a 3 1/2 percent interest per year, and absolutely safe. They may be subscribed for at either the local banks in the amounts of $50, $100, $500, $1000, and upwards, and paid for on the partial payment plan if desired. The need is urgent. You may not be able to go as a soldier, but you can assist your country with your money. It is your patriotic duty as an American citizen to respond to your country's call for financial aid in persecuting the war in which we are now engaged. Applications for the purchase of Liberty Bonds must be made before June 15. Don't delay. — Hood River News, June 6, 1917

1917 — 100 years ago

At the request of Deputy County Clerk Gladden, Mrs. Charles H. Castner has enlisted about 15 women in copying the returns on the war census which was taken yesterday. This work the women are doing, not for any remuneration, but as a patriotic duty. All the registration cards have to be copied and this is a task to which County Clerk and Sheriff are not equal. Mrs. Castner sent out 20 requests to local women to contribute their services and practically all of them responded favorably. It is hoped that Hood River County may be one of the first to send in complete returns to state headquarters.

1927 — 90 years ago

For the brief space of the few minutes between the time of entry into the new high school auditorium and the opening of the commencement exercises for the graduating class of Hood River High School last Thursday evening, nearly everyone who entered the splendid new auditorium was lost for words to express their admiration for the wonderful setting in which the ceremonies were to be held. For the auditorium of the new high school exceeded in its interior beauty even the expectations of the few who have watched its development from the day when the workmen ran into the forms the first load of concrete.

1937 — 80 years ago

With a vote of 404 in favor and 129 opposed, the Hood River County School District bond issue carried easily at an election held Tuesday of this week, and several of the communities voting no longer have cause for apprehension concerning the capacity of their local schools to accommodate a growing population of school age young folks.

“It certainly is a hot newspaper you people at the News’ office are running. I put in a classified ad to sell pigs in the News, the paper came out this morning and the pigs are sold. Just like that! But I’ll have to do a lot of explaining to others who want weaner pigs and see this ad. So please don’t run it again,” was the message Medford Reed phoned to the News within a few hours after publication last Friday.

1947 — 70 years ago

With a serious water shortage already making itself evident to orchardists under the Hood River Irrigation District’s system, offers of relief from the Farmers’ Irrigating Company are now being eagerly considered and plans to take full advantage of this neighborly proposal may be worked out before the hot weather of summer renders an already serious problem even more acute.

Two areas of Hood River Valley, Odell and Parkdale, will have fire protection districts in operation in a few months, if plans of promoters are carried through. Odell is now ready to go ahead, with petitions filed, and Parkdale will have their preliminary plans completed within a week or two.

1957 — 60 years ago

Come on in, the water’s fine! Saturday marks the opening of the swimming season at the municipal pool. Manager Gene Peyton reports the gates open at 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Persons 10-16 years of age who are interested in joining a swimming team are requested to meet at the pool at 2 p.m. Saturday, reports Don Jones. Meets already are being scheduled. Those who wish to work with the team should call Jones at 7-2456 or 2111.

Glen Sloat, law enforcement officer for over 30 years, retired June 1 as constable and deputy sheriff of Hood River County. Former City Police Chief Larry Gramse has been appointed to replace Sloat by the county court.

1967 — 50 years ago

Hesler’s Broiler on Westcliff Drive was involved in one of two business sales announced this week in Hood River County. Les Bausch, operator of the Charburger restaurant in Cascade Locks, said he has purchased the restaurant from Betty Hesler and plans to reopen the business about a week from Sunday. Steven Bausch, 26-year-old son of the Charburger owner, will be the manager. Sunday was Mrs. Hesler’s last day in business, and the building will be designed along similar lines to the Charburger, which has proved so successful for Cascade Locks.

1977 — 40 years ago

Teacher Faye Menefee retired Wednesday after a long, successful career, but she didn’t exactly hobble away on crutches. She zipped to school on her Honda. Mrs. Menefee hadn’t done it before, but she decided that on her last day of her last year as a teacher, it was time for a motorbike trip on the road. She’s owned it about three years, and in the past the bike has gone along on off-road rockhounding and other outdoor trips. The casual observer might well wonder why a teacher would ride her motorcycle to school on such a day, but Mrs. Menefee has a ready answer. “After today, I’m out of a job. I have to save gas.”

1987 — 30 years ago

They dedicated a brand-new building at the Hood River County Fairgrounds last Saturday, and the focus was on volunteers when Fair Manager Doris Jensen gave credits to highlight the program. At the end of the dedication, she handed out a stack of certificates that illustrated what she meant. Asking each recipient to remain standing, Jensen had bestowed — with special comment for each — a certificate to most of about 50 people attending the ceremony. And she still had a sheaf of certificates for others who couldn’t be there. The ceremony added an important link to the county fair facilities as a year-round, full-service part of the community.

1997 — 20 years ago

With the number of graduates in Hood River Valley High School’s Class of 1997, it’s a sure bet these four words will be uttered plenty Thursday night: “Let’s get there early.” Approximately 240 students are expected to receive their diplomas during the June 5 ceremony, which begins at 8 p.m. outside on the football field. The setting will be appropriate — this is Hood River Valley’s largest class of the 1990s.

Owners of the Dee Forest Products hardboard plant are in disagreement over whether to proceed with the planned reconstruction of the burned-out mill. The principals in the company released few details, but said a final decision is expected to be made in two weeks. At stake is the 45-year-old hardboard operation and its 84 jobs.

2007 — 10 years ago

When Hood River Middle School teacher Michael Becker flipped the power switch May 18 on the new solar panels for its greenhouse project, nothing happened. That’s the point. “The great thing about a solar generator is there’s no smoke, no noise,” he said. “You turn it on and it’s like — Wow! Nothing!” Within a few minutes the electric meter was starting to move, registering the first of the 1,280 kilowatt hours per year it is expected to generate. It’s just one phase of the school’s greenhouse project, which was proposed by Becker in March 2005, endorsed by Principal Bob Dais and approved by the Hood River County School District.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer