Hospital cancer screenings

Providence Hood River hosts a free oral, head and neck cancer screening session June 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Lobby, 810 12th St.
Receive a free screening for cancers that arise in the head or neck region, including the nasal cavity, sinuses, lips, mouth, thyroid glands, salivary glands, throat, or larynx (voice box).
Registration is strongly recommended. To register, or for more information, call the Providence Resource Line at 800-562-8964.
