Seniors Jesse Wiley and Daisy Dolan (left to right) were recently named Athletes of the Year by the Hood River Valley High School Athletic Department. Both were three-season athletes all four years of high school; Dolan competed in cross country, Nordic skiing, and girls lacrosse, while Wiley competed in cross country, Nordic skiing, and track and field. This year, Dolan placed first in the Columbia River Conference championship, helping her team to a first-place finish. She also placed seventh overall in the state race; the team placed fourth. In Nordic, Dolan finished fourth overall in the state race, leading her team to a third-place finish. She also qualified for Junior Nationals in the sport. In lacrosse, Dolan was a captain and a starter and helped take her team to the top bracket in the state playoffs. Wiley also placed first in his CRC race this year, as did the team. At the state race, Wiley placed 24th; the team took fourth. In Nordic, Wiley finished sixth overall in the state race and led the team to a second-place result. In track, Wiley won the CRC titles in both the 1500-meter run and the 3000, qualifying for the state race, where he placed second and ninth in the same events, respectively. The also performed equally well in the classroom: Dolan has a 3.86 GPA and Wiley has a 3.55.