CL Library holds summer Summer Reading Kick-off

The Cascade Locks Library Children’s Summer Reading Kick-off happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 17.

Spend the very first day of summer at the Cascade Locks Library blowing giant bubbles and eating cookies. While you’re there, sign up for the Summer Reading program. All kids who finish their reading goal this summer receive a special invitation to a “secret party.” (There might be pizza and ice cream and a magician, but it’s hard to say since it’s secret.)

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.