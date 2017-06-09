ESA installs new officers

On May 27, Delta Kappa ESA installed Debbie Sanguras as the new president for 2017-2018 during a luncheon held at the Columbia Gorge Hotel. The theme was “Color Me Happy,” which was shown throughout the decorated room. Favors, flowers, candles, posters, placemats and programs were all “happy” colors of yellow, purple, green, orange and red, said a press release. Each officer installed lit a candle showing their color associated with the office and received a color pallet badge with their name on it: Penny Phelps, treasurer; Sanguras, president; Tami Arthur, secretary; and Martha Hoskins, vice president.

Installing Officer Hoskins was assisted by Arthur and Marg Baker, who created the décor. Events for the coming year include a planning meeting luncheon and the state leadership meeting at the Hood River Inn, with all ESA Chapters attending.