Green Drinks at Big Winds

The next Gorge Owned Green Drinks happens June 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Big Winds in Hood River.

Renee Tkach with Friends of the Gorge will share the ultimate vision for Gorge Towns to Trails, a 200-mile trail system wrapping around the Columbia Gorge, connecting small towns, farms, wineries and wild areas together.

The vision for a loop trail and trails connecting into communities is imbedded in the National Scenic Area’s Management Plan as two of the highest recreation objectives. In preparation for exploring the trails, Big Winds will share another way to bike the Gorge with their new electric bike branch, called Oregon E-Bikes. Take this chance to try one out.

Cost of admission is a $5 suggested donation, waived for Gorge Owned members. Green Drinks is a monthly networking event that aims to raise awareness about environmentally friendly business practices while providing a quality networking opportunity for members of the community.