Lions announce July 4 parade details

“My Best for My Country” is the theme of the Hood River Lions Independence Day Parade on July 4.

The grand marshals are Boy Scout Troops from throughout the Gorge.

The parade begins at the intersection of 12th and Pacific streets. Entries should enter the parade route at Eliot and Eighth. A fee of $10 will be collected; candy tossing is not allowed. Sign up for a parade entry at www.gorgelions.org/s_clu_hrnoon.htm or show up at the intersection of Eliot and Eighth streets.