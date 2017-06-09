Nuttin’ to do?  We’ve got June covered

Summer in the Gorge is like nowhere else: The Mid-Columbia’s wealth of indoor and outdoor happenings amounts to a long list of events, attractions and activities needing a good three months to exhaust. Wonder how to go about that?

School days are coming to an end, so as the longer days of summer happily unfold, here is your calendar of summer activity, June through Labor Day.

As you can see from any edition of the Hood River News, the list on any given day is far longer than one, and much of what you read below can be done any day you wish. But if you want help planning one bit of fun for every day of the summer, here’s your guide: the first in a series of daily things to do in this area.

•

June 10 — Second Saturday at WAAAM Air and Auto Museum, 9-5 p.m. Antique airplanes and cars; activities run 10-2 p.m., and lunch from 11-1 p.m. (For admission information, see www.waaamuseum.org.)

June 11 — Art and about: Take a public outdoor art tour of Hood River Middle School grounds, with a dozen or so murals, sculptures and other works in all directions. The grounds will be largely off-limits after June 17 due to extensive capital bond construction projects, so now’s the time to glimpse engaging examples of student creativity from the past 10 years or so.

June 12 — It’s June! Check out the new exhibit of wedding dresses at the History Museum of Hood River County.

June 13 — Learn about e-bikes at Green Drinks, 5:30-7 p.m. at Big Winds. Renee Tkach with Friends of the Gorge will present “Gorge Towns to Trails;” $5 suggested donation.

June 14 — Musical improv with the Gorge Expression Music Jam, 6:30-8 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday at Columbia Center for the Arts. Starts with improvised jam session, instructed by Ryan Murtfeldt; $5-10 suggested donation. Express yourself through creative music and sound. Bring any instruments (drums, winds, strings, etc.), including your voice, with drums provided to share.

June 15 — This could be a warm Thursday night: Get some Mike’s Ice Cream and hang out on the Georgiana Smith Gardens lawn, across Oak next to the library.

June 16 — Your king commands you: See “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association production opens at 7 p.m. at Bingen Theater (details on page A3).

June 17 — Annual Fistula Project fundraiser, Willinda Blueberry farms, 730 Frankton Road, Hood River, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Benefit for mothers in poverty in Uganda.

June 18 — Children’s Park is fully operational after being closed March through late May. The revitalized park and adjoining playfield and picnic area are great places to spend a few hours.

June 19 — Historic Downtown Walking Tour, 11 a.m. Meet at Hood River Hotel, corner of Oak and First. Tour about 90 minutes; $10 ticket includes free History Museum of HR County admission. Wear comfortable shoes and a sun hat; water recommended. More at 541-386-6772.

June 20 — When was the last time you went bowling? Orchard Lanes offers bowling leagues as well as casual and kid-friendly games (parents, it’s okay for you to use the gutter rail, too).

June 21 — Bilingual Comedy Show with Angel Ocasio, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. All ages, free.

June 22 — Pray for Wind Party, 6-10 p.m., Hood River Waterfront, part of the annual Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association Beach Bash.

June 23 — Fruit Friday at The Fruit Company, Pine Grove, near Highway 35 south of Hood River, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday. The Fruit Company sets aside fruit that doesn’t make it into its gifts as well as excess inventory of gourmet goodies. These discounted items are only for pick-up and cannot be shipped.

June 24 — Third annual Kriekfest, Parkdale; festival of sour beers presented by Brian Yeager and Solera Brewery, starting at noon at Clear Creek Station, all ages; tasting is $25 souvenir goblet (kriekfest.com).

June 25 — Mountain Men Rendezvous, Thunder Island, Cascade Locks (www.cascadelocks.net). Free; meet purveyors of pioneer arts and lore.

June 26 — You read about it, now go try it: Morrison Park, at Wasco and 20th streets, has a challenging but accessible disc golf course, and under-used (as in weed-covered) picnic tables in a cool, green setting. Yes, the city plans to build housing there, but it will remain a park at least through the summer.

June 27 — Walk the Indian Creek Trail from Columbia Gorge Community College campus to the east end of the complex, on Hazel Avenue near downtown (look for signs for easy on-foot access to downtown).

June 28 — Want to try sailing? Hood River Yacht Club hosts Wednesday night summer sailing, from Hood River marina.

June 29 — Stroll the Heights: start at Jackson Park, get a with meal at Farm Stand or Monagan’s, and work in a pint at Slopeswell Cidery, a coffee at 10 Speed, or an ice cream at Heights Ice Cream.

June 30 — Pack a picnic and check out Tollbridge Park south of Parkdale; the Hood River runs through it, and the family can enjoy the playfield, new play structure, and other cool — literally — amenities.