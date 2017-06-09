0

Public records — Building Permits

May 2017

As of Friday, June 9, 2017

City

Vagabond Lodge, Inc., 4040 Westcliff Drive, commercial mechanical

Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade Avenue, commercial mechanical

Russel and Betty Paddock, 1802 12th Street, commercial mechanical

Hood River County, 918 18th Street, commercial mechanical

Hood River Senior Citizens, Inc., 2010 Sterling Place, commercial mechanical

Vagabond Lodge, Inc., 4040 Westcliff Drive, commercial mechanical

Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade Avenue, commercial mechanical

MARLCC, 101 Fourth, commercial mechanical x2

Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 310 Cameo Drive, residential mechanical

Dennis Crawford, 2116 Windswept Place, residential mechanical

Curtis Homes, LLC, 903 Goose Way, residential mechanical

Curtis Homes, LLC, 913 Goose Way, residential mechanical

Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 308 Cameo, residential mechanical

Bruce and Alison Cunard, 1018 Lincoln Street, residential mechanical

CRE Holdings LLC, 517 Cameo, residential mechanical

Pacific Crest Property Management LLC, 1817 B Street, residential mechanical

Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 905 Fourth, residential mechanical

John and Sara Marsden, 911 Seventh, residential mechanical

Taylor Scott Gautier et al, 1621 Fourth, residential mechanical

Ellen and Mark Anthony, 811 Pine, residential mechanical

Dennis Crawford, 2116 Windswept Place, residential mechanical

Jean-Pierre and Summer Veillet, trustees, 813 Montello, residential mechanical

Lara and Andrea Weyl, 921 Oak, residential mechanical

Erik and Victoria Johnson, 7 10th Street, residential mechanical

Kevin Hanson and Sarah Dang, 2014 May, residential mechanical

Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 310 Cameo Drive, residential structural

Dennis Crawford, 2116 Windswept Place, residential structural

Curtis Homes, LLC, 903 Goose Way, residential structural

Curtis Homes, LLC, 913 Goose Way, residential structural

Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 308 Cameo, residential structural

Bruce and Alison Cunard, 1018 Lincoln, residential structural

CRE Holdings LLC, 517 Cameo, residential structural

Pacific Crest Property Management LLC, 1817 B Street, residential structural

Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 905 Fourth, residential structural

Michael and Linda Fifer, 1018 A Pine Street, residential structural

Common Good Homes LLC, 410 Cameo, residential structural

Dixie and Andrew Noel, 1722 Sherman, residential structural

Victor Cullen et al, 2236 May, residential structural

Patrick Joyce, 2866 Cottage Lane, residential structural

Curtis Homes, LLC, 929 Goose Way, residential structural

Curtis Homes, LLC, 913 Goose Way, residential structural

Erik and Victoria Johnson, 7 10th Street, residential structural

County

Razorback Property Management LLC, 1540 Osprey Drive, commercial electrical

Mt. Hood Foothills LLC, 6590 Highway 35, commercial electrical

Meadows North LLC, 10755 Cooper Spur Road, commercial electrical

Murray’s Auction Center, Inc., 1101 Tucker, commercial electrical

K Hay Properties, 1111 12th, commercial electrical

828 Enterprises, LLC, 2900 Van Horn Drive, commercial electrical

Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade Avenue, commercial electrical

John Mayo, 1009 12th, commercial electrical

Orchard Land Corporation, 1850 Country Club, commercial electrical

United States of America, 100 Wyeth Road, Wyeth, commercial electrical

Jasmine Ranches, LLC, 5215 Imai Road, commercial electrical

Golden Mountain, LLC, 7120 Dee Highway, commercial electrical

Redtail Holdings, LLC, 301 Oak, commercial electrical

No owner listed, 500 Frontage Road, Cascade Locks, commercial electrical

Daniel Bubb, trustee, 1270 Tucker, commercial electrical

Jostad-Madian Family LLC, 1021 June, commercial electrical

Parkside Lands LLC, 603 Portway Avenue, commercial electrical

United States of America, 9000 Lost Lake Road, commercial electrical

Cheryl and Ronald Stewart, 3610 Central Vale Drive, commercial electrical

Gorge Leasing Co., 3660 Airport Dirve, commercial electrical

No owner listed, 1000 E Port Marina Drive, commercial electrical

No owner listed, 1100 E Marina Way Suite 123, commercial electrical

DMS Ranch LLC, 1108 E Marina Way, commercial electrical

Jeff and Cassandra McNerney, 3375 Bone Drive, commercial electrical

Claire Griffin, 4168 Westcliff Drive, commercial electrical

Hood River Center, LLC, 1867 12th, commercial electrical

Horse Sense Land and Development Co., 115 State Street, commercial electrical

Cardinal IG Company, 3125 Neal Creek Mill Road, commercial electrical

Franklin and Terence Tombari, 5000 Baseline Drive, commercial plumbing

Double Mountain LLC, 1460 Indian Creek, commercial plumbing

Laura Makepeace, 1125 Tucker, commercial plumbing

Catapult, LLC, 1500 Osprey Drive A, commercial plumbing

Charles Cranmer, 4070 Westcliff Drive, commercial plumbing

Michael and Shawna Caldwell, 3405 Wine Country Avenue, commercial plumbing

Lowell & Sons LLC, 220 Clearwater Lane, commercial plumbing

Laura Makepeace, 1125 Tucker, commercial plumbing

Shree Vaibhav Laxmi, LLC, 2625 Cascade, commercial plumbing

Randall Johnson, 1120 Tucker, commercial plumbing

Laura Makepeace, 1125 Tucker, commercial structural

Catapult, LLC, 1500 Osprey Drive A, commercial structural

Hood River County, 0 Gilhouley Road, commercial structural

Martin and Kathleen Sanders, 3265 Lingren Road, commercial structural

Duckwall-Pooley Fruit Co., 3430 Davis Drive, commercial structural

Fern Tveidt, 404 SW WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks, commercial structural

DM Stevenson Ranch LLC, 745 WaNaPa SW, Cascade Locks, commercial structural

Fern Tveidt, 404 SW WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks, commercial structural

Meadows North LLC, 10755 Cooper Spur Road, commercial structural

Victor Settje et al, 2739 Wy’east Road, residential demolition

Linda Carter, 4138 Bartlett Drive, residential demolition

Rob and Sarah Leiblein, 4090 Newton Drive, residential electrical

Nancy Weber trustee, 1818 Sherman, residential electrical

Kevin and Holly Nelson, 6001 Boneboro Road, residential electrical

Linda Brown, 3930 Belmont, residential electrical

JLK Global, Inc., 1313 Taylor Avenue 101, residential electrical

JLK Global, Inc., 1313 Taylor Avenue 102, residential electrical

Curtis Haynie, 760 Frankton, residential electrical

Marcy Banton and Michael Freman, 106 E Hazel, residential electrical

Andy Olsson and Jennifer Johnson, 1113 Eighth Street, residential electrical x2

Laura Pederson and James Young, 3010 Eliot Drive, residential electrical

Colleen McMonagle and Anthony Peters, 595 Toms Drive, residential electrical

Alvin and Cynthia Posey, 8720 Dog River Road, residential electrical

Jasmine Ranches, LLC, 5215 Imai Road, residential electrical

Pacific Crest Property Management LLC, 1817 B Street, residential electrical

Darin and Erin MacRae, 5940 Billings Road, residential electrical

Greg and Laurel Delwiche, 4609 Woodworth Drive, residential electrical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1233 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1235 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1237 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Seth and Christie Bradley, 1383 Tucker, residential electrical

David and Susan Poor, 3965 Cedar Lane, residential electrical

John and Sara Marsden, 911 Seventh, residential electrical

No owner listed, 5850 Lost Lake Road, residential electrical

Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 905 Fourth, residential electrical

Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 907 Fourth, residential electrical

Walter and Christine Nance, 2665 Reed Road, residential electrical

CRE Holdings LLC, 517 Cameo, residential electrical

Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 407 Cameo Drive, residential electrical

Stephen Vogt et al, 3009 Dethman Ridge Road, residential electrical

Tracy and Michelle Hollister, 670 Windcove Drive, residential electrical

William and Leah Stenson trustees, 6121 Bailey Road, residential electrical

US Bank NA Trustee, 45 SE Wheeler Road, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Rocky Road Land and Adventure Co. LLC, 5560 Imai Road, residential electrical

Jeff and Cassandra McNerney, 3381 Bone Drive A, residential electrical

Jeff and Cassandra McNerney, 3381 Bone Drive B, residential electrical

Leonard and Kristine Bunting, 813 Kropp Court, residential electrical

David Schmitz, 518 Pine, residential electrical

Charlette and Orrin Johnson, 1311 Tucker, residential electrical

Patrick Joyce, 2866 Cottage Lane, residential electrical

Marcy Banton and Michael Freeman, 106 E Hazel, residential electrical

Eddie and Lynda Gregory, 4940 Alexander Drive, residential electrical

Jennifer Donnelly, 1027 Hull Street, residential electrical

Richard and Bonnie Withers, 1829 Fifth Street, residential electrical

Kenneth and Cynthia Ebi, 301 Pacific Avenue, residential electrical

William and Julie Gilbert, 4260 Alpenglow Drive, residential electrical

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, residential electrical

Gregory and Kathryn Davis, 1103 Country Club, residential electrical

Dwayne and Kim Sinclair, 1803 Wasco Street 101, residential electrical

Dwayne and Kim Sinclair, 1803 Wasco Street 102, residential electrical

Douglas Saxe, 6215 Miller Road, residential electrical

Solomon Kamson, 828 Columbia, residential electrical

John and Viola Hamman, 1483 Country Club, residential electrical

Franco Marchesi, 3955 Belmont, residential electrical

Erik and Victoria Johnson, 7 10th Street, residential electrical

Kirby Neumann-Rea, 909 Marian, residential electrical

Donald and Regena Rafelson, 2285 Tucker Road, residential electrical

Aaron and Nicole Wymore, 3360 Level Drive, residential electrical

David and Danette Level, 1041 Multnomah, residential electrical

Leonard and Marie Borucki, 4070 Stonegate, residential electrical

Frank and Pam Jacobson, 6036 Miller, residential electrical

Mariah McAlister and Adam Mims, 1310 15th Street, residential electrical

Common Good Homes, LLC, 410 Cameo, residential electrical

C. Gilbert Family Properties, LLC, 5180 Riordan Hill, residential electrical

David and Sharon Jenkins, 5610 Oregon Road, residential electrical

Donald Decker, 4213 Barrett Drive, manufactured dwelling

Saul Hernandez et al, 2960 Kusisto Road, manufactured dwelling

Linda Brown, 3930 Belmont Drive, residential mechanical

Tracy and Michelle Hollister, 670 Windcove Drive, residential mechanical

Lester and Genevieve Guinn, 689 Highline, residential mechanical

Douglas Knight trustee, 1357 Hidden Oaks Drive, residential mechanical

Britt and Brenda Lee, 4530 Riordan Hill Drive, residential mechanical

Aaron and Nicole Wymore, 3360 Level Drive, residential mechanical

Lan-anh Nguyen, 808 Frankton Road, residential mechanical

Daniel B McCabe, 5520 Skyline Drive, residential mechanical

Charles Gilbert Jines, 27 Bailey Gatzert, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1242 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1244 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1248 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

James Matthews and Sherry Meier, 4161 Post Canyon, residential mechanical

Tina and Daniel Peirce, 6065 Trout Creek Ridge, residential mechanical

Tiffany Castro, 602 Frankton Road, residential mechanical

Thomas and Cindy Johnson, 15 NE Redlock Lane, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Bradley and Debora Lorang, 400 SE Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Michael and Shelley Barringer, 1145 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Robert and Amie Oldfather trustees, 3615 Thomsen, residential mechanical

Donald and Regena Rafelson, 2285 Tucker Road, residential mechanical

Raymond and Barbara Buchheit, 2310 Belmont, residential mechanical

Janet Parker, 1525 Country Club, residential plumbing

JLK Global, Inc., 1313 Taylor Avenue 101, residential plumbing

JLK Global, Inc., 1313 Taylor Avenue 102, residential plumbing

Double Mountain, LLC, 1460 Indian Creek Road, residential plumbing

David and Susan Poor, 3965 Cedar Lane, residential plumbing

Kristine Sytsma, 1080 Highway 35, residential plumbing

Joe and Barbara Holt, 2890 Rainbow Drive, residential plumbing

Colleen McMonagle and Anthony Peters, 595 Toms, residential plumbing

Rocky Road Land and Adventure Co. LLC, 5560 Imai Road, residential plumbing

Ida and Byron Roberts trustees, 3623 Lois, residential plumbing

Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 905 Fourth, residential plumbing

Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 907 Fourth, residential plumbing

Kenneth and Cynthia Ebi, 310 Pacific, residential plumbing

Kevin Lynch, 5771 Billings, residential plumbing

Doug Beardsley and Courtney Jackson, 4170 Post Canyon, residential plumbing

Saul Hernandez et al, 2960 Kusisto Road, residential plumbing

Eugene and Joyce Uczen trustees, 779 St. Charles Place, residential plumbing

Craig and Randee Bowder, 2010 May, residential plumbing

Tina and Daniel Peirce, 6065 Trout Creek Ridge Road, residential plumbing

Sean Amico and Diana McDougle, 3875 Hays Drive, residential plumbing

Dennis Crawford, 2116 Windswept Place, residential plumbing

Kevin and Holly Nelson, 6001 Boneboro Road, residential plumbing

Jonathan Kelter Gehrig, 416 10th Street, residential plumbing

Marcy Banton and Michel Freeman, 106 E Hazel Street, residential plumbing

George and Toldy Dolack, 555 Highline Drive, residential plumbing

Donald and Dianna Cochran, 1381 Tucker Road, residential plumbing

David Schmitz, 518 Pine Street, residential plumbing

Erick and Victoria Johnson, 7 10th Street, residential plumbing

Sarah Gunderson, 1031 Hull Street, residential plumbing

Tracy and Michelle Hollister, 670 Windcove Drive, residential plumbing

Steven and Myra McMahon trustees, 3470 Westcliff Drive, residential plumbing

Linda Brown, 3930 Belmont Drive, residential structural

David and Danette Level, 1041 Multnomah Road, residential structural

Laurie Balmuth, 3690 Westcliff, residential structural

Ann Mulkey, 4300 Highway 35, residential structural

Donald Decker, 4213 Barrett Drive, residential structural

Stanley and Mary Graves, 495 Country Club, residential structural

Tracy and Michelle Hollister, 670 Windcove Drive, residential structural

Melinda Riter, 1880 Orchard Road, residential structural

Mark and Kristin Daly, 3411 Brookside Drive, residential structural

Lester and Genevieve Guinn, 689 Highline Drive, residential structural

Douglas Knight trustee, 1357 Hidden Oaks, residential structural

Daniel Ball and Lori Golze, 2717 Swyers, residential structural

Steven Carroll, 5535 York Hill, residential structural

Britt and Brenda Lee, 4530 Riordan, residential structural

Department of Veteran’s Affairs, 3682 Straight Hill Road, residential structural

Aaron and Nicole Level, 3360 Level Drive, residential structural

Paul Escoe trustee, 1766 Markham Road, residential structural

Irineo Sanchez Arellano et al, 3172 Odell Highway, residential structural

Osprey Homes LLC, 1242 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Osprey Homes LLC, 1244 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Osprey Homes LLC, 1246 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Osprey Homes LLC, 1248 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Tina and Daniel Peirce, 6065 Trout Creek Ridge Road, residential structural

Stephen and Ann Becker, 939 Indian Creek, residential structural

Hood River Electric Cooperative, 3505 Davis Drive, residential structural

Frank and Pam Jacobson, 6036 Miller Road, residential structural

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)