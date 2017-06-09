Public records — Building Permits

City
Vagabond Lodge, Inc., 4040 Westcliff Drive, commercial mechanical
Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade Avenue, commercial mechanical
Russel and Betty Paddock, 1802 12th Street, commercial mechanical
Hood River County, 918 18th Street, commercial mechanical
Hood River Senior Citizens, Inc., 2010 Sterling Place, commercial mechanical
MARLCC, 101 Fourth, commercial mechanical x2
Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 310 Cameo Drive, residential mechanical
Dennis Crawford, 2116 Windswept Place, residential mechanical
Curtis Homes, LLC, 903 Goose Way, residential mechanical
Curtis Homes, LLC, 913 Goose Way, residential mechanical
Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 308 Cameo, residential mechanical
Bruce and Alison Cunard, 1018 Lincoln Street, residential mechanical
CRE Holdings LLC, 517 Cameo, residential mechanical
Pacific Crest Property Management LLC, 1817 B Street, residential mechanical
Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 905 Fourth, residential mechanical
John and Sara Marsden, 911 Seventh, residential mechanical
Taylor Scott Gautier et al, 1621 Fourth, residential mechanical
Ellen and Mark Anthony, 811 Pine, residential mechanical
Jean-Pierre and Summer Veillet, trustees, 813 Montello, residential mechanical
Lara and Andrea Weyl, 921 Oak, residential mechanical
Erik and Victoria Johnson, 7 10th Street, residential mechanical
Kevin Hanson and Sarah Dang, 2014 May, residential mechanical
Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 310 Cameo Drive, residential structural
Curtis Homes, LLC, 903 Goose Way, residential structural
Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 308 Cameo, residential structural
Bruce and Alison Cunard, 1018 Lincoln, residential structural
CRE Holdings LLC, 517 Cameo, residential structural
Pacific Crest Property Management LLC, 1817 B Street, residential structural
Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 905 Fourth, residential structural
Michael and Linda Fifer, 1018 A Pine Street, residential structural
Common Good Homes LLC, 410 Cameo, residential structural
Dixie and Andrew Noel, 1722 Sherman, residential structural
Victor Cullen et al, 2236 May, residential structural
Patrick Joyce, 2866 Cottage Lane, residential structural
Curtis Homes, LLC, 929 Goose Way, residential structural
Erik and Victoria Johnson, 7 10th Street, residential structural
County
Razorback Property Management LLC, 1540 Osprey Drive, commercial electrical
Mt. Hood Foothills LLC, 6590 Highway 35, commercial electrical
Meadows North LLC, 10755 Cooper Spur Road, commercial electrical
Murray’s Auction Center, Inc., 1101 Tucker, commercial electrical
K Hay Properties, 1111 12th, commercial electrical
828 Enterprises, LLC, 2900 Van Horn Drive, commercial electrical
Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade Avenue, commercial electrical
John Mayo, 1009 12th, commercial electrical
Orchard Land Corporation, 1850 Country Club, commercial electrical
United States of America, 100 Wyeth Road, Wyeth, commercial electrical
Jasmine Ranches, LLC, 5215 Imai Road, commercial electrical
Golden Mountain, LLC, 7120 Dee Highway, commercial electrical
Redtail Holdings, LLC, 301 Oak, commercial electrical
No owner listed, 500 Frontage Road, Cascade Locks, commercial electrical
Daniel Bubb, trustee, 1270 Tucker, commercial electrical
Jostad-Madian Family LLC, 1021 June, commercial electrical
Parkside Lands LLC, 603 Portway Avenue, commercial electrical
United States of America, 9000 Lost Lake Road, commercial electrical
Cheryl and Ronald Stewart, 3610 Central Vale Drive, commercial electrical
Gorge Leasing Co., 3660 Airport Dirve, commercial electrical
No owner listed, 1000 E Port Marina Drive, commercial electrical
No owner listed, 1100 E Marina Way Suite 123, commercial electrical
DMS Ranch LLC, 1108 E Marina Way, commercial electrical
Jeff and Cassandra McNerney, 3375 Bone Drive, commercial electrical
Claire Griffin, 4168 Westcliff Drive, commercial electrical
Hood River Center, LLC, 1867 12th, commercial electrical
Horse Sense Land and Development Co., 115 State Street, commercial electrical
Cardinal IG Company, 3125 Neal Creek Mill Road, commercial electrical
Franklin and Terence Tombari, 5000 Baseline Drive, commercial plumbing
Double Mountain LLC, 1460 Indian Creek, commercial plumbing
Laura Makepeace, 1125 Tucker, commercial plumbing
Catapult, LLC, 1500 Osprey Drive A, commercial plumbing
Charles Cranmer, 4070 Westcliff Drive, commercial plumbing
Michael and Shawna Caldwell, 3405 Wine Country Avenue, commercial plumbing
Lowell & Sons LLC, 220 Clearwater Lane, commercial plumbing
Shree Vaibhav Laxmi, LLC, 2625 Cascade, commercial plumbing
Randall Johnson, 1120 Tucker, commercial plumbing
Laura Makepeace, 1125 Tucker, commercial structural
Catapult, LLC, 1500 Osprey Drive A, commercial structural
Hood River County, 0 Gilhouley Road, commercial structural
Martin and Kathleen Sanders, 3265 Lingren Road, commercial structural
Duckwall-Pooley Fruit Co., 3430 Davis Drive, commercial structural
Fern Tveidt, 404 SW WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks, commercial structural
DM Stevenson Ranch LLC, 745 WaNaPa SW, Cascade Locks, commercial structural
Meadows North LLC, 10755 Cooper Spur Road, commercial structural
Victor Settje et al, 2739 Wy’east Road, residential demolition
Linda Carter, 4138 Bartlett Drive, residential demolition
Rob and Sarah Leiblein, 4090 Newton Drive, residential electrical
Nancy Weber trustee, 1818 Sherman, residential electrical
Kevin and Holly Nelson, 6001 Boneboro Road, residential electrical
Linda Brown, 3930 Belmont, residential electrical
JLK Global, Inc., 1313 Taylor Avenue 101, residential electrical
JLK Global, Inc., 1313 Taylor Avenue 102, residential electrical
Curtis Haynie, 760 Frankton, residential electrical
Marcy Banton and Michael Freman, 106 E Hazel, residential electrical
Andy Olsson and Jennifer Johnson, 1113 Eighth Street, residential electrical x2
Laura Pederson and James Young, 3010 Eliot Drive, residential electrical
Colleen McMonagle and Anthony Peters, 595 Toms Drive, residential electrical
Alvin and Cynthia Posey, 8720 Dog River Road, residential electrical
Jasmine Ranches, LLC, 5215 Imai Road, residential electrical
Pacific Crest Property Management LLC, 1817 B Street, residential electrical
Darin and Erin MacRae, 5940 Billings Road, residential electrical
Greg and Laurel Delwiche, 4609 Woodworth Drive, residential electrical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1233 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1235 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1237 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Seth and Christie Bradley, 1383 Tucker, residential electrical
David and Susan Poor, 3965 Cedar Lane, residential electrical
John and Sara Marsden, 911 Seventh, residential electrical
No owner listed, 5850 Lost Lake Road, residential electrical
Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 905 Fourth, residential electrical
Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 907 Fourth, residential electrical
Walter and Christine Nance, 2665 Reed Road, residential electrical
CRE Holdings LLC, 517 Cameo, residential electrical
Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 407 Cameo Drive, residential electrical
Stephen Vogt et al, 3009 Dethman Ridge Road, residential electrical
Tracy and Michelle Hollister, 670 Windcove Drive, residential electrical
William and Leah Stenson trustees, 6121 Bailey Road, residential electrical
US Bank NA Trustee, 45 SE Wheeler Road, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Rocky Road Land and Adventure Co. LLC, 5560 Imai Road, residential electrical
Jeff and Cassandra McNerney, 3381 Bone Drive A, residential electrical
Jeff and Cassandra McNerney, 3381 Bone Drive B, residential electrical
Leonard and Kristine Bunting, 813 Kropp Court, residential electrical
David Schmitz, 518 Pine, residential electrical
Charlette and Orrin Johnson, 1311 Tucker, residential electrical
Patrick Joyce, 2866 Cottage Lane, residential electrical
Eddie and Lynda Gregory, 4940 Alexander Drive, residential electrical
Jennifer Donnelly, 1027 Hull Street, residential electrical
Richard and Bonnie Withers, 1829 Fifth Street, residential electrical
Kenneth and Cynthia Ebi, 301 Pacific Avenue, residential electrical
William and Julie Gilbert, 4260 Alpenglow Drive, residential electrical
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, residential electrical
Gregory and Kathryn Davis, 1103 Country Club, residential electrical
Dwayne and Kim Sinclair, 1803 Wasco Street 101, residential electrical
Dwayne and Kim Sinclair, 1803 Wasco Street 102, residential electrical
Douglas Saxe, 6215 Miller Road, residential electrical
Solomon Kamson, 828 Columbia, residential electrical
John and Viola Hamman, 1483 Country Club, residential electrical
Franco Marchesi, 3955 Belmont, residential electrical
Erik and Victoria Johnson, 7 10th Street, residential electrical
Kirby Neumann-Rea, 909 Marian, residential electrical
Donald and Regena Rafelson, 2285 Tucker Road, residential electrical
Aaron and Nicole Wymore, 3360 Level Drive, residential electrical
David and Danette Level, 1041 Multnomah, residential electrical
Leonard and Marie Borucki, 4070 Stonegate, residential electrical
Frank and Pam Jacobson, 6036 Miller, residential electrical
Mariah McAlister and Adam Mims, 1310 15th Street, residential electrical
Common Good Homes, LLC, 410 Cameo, residential electrical
C. Gilbert Family Properties, LLC, 5180 Riordan Hill, residential electrical
David and Sharon Jenkins, 5610 Oregon Road, residential electrical
Donald Decker, 4213 Barrett Drive, manufactured dwelling
Saul Hernandez et al, 2960 Kusisto Road, manufactured dwelling
Linda Brown, 3930 Belmont Drive, residential mechanical
Tracy and Michelle Hollister, 670 Windcove Drive, residential mechanical
Lester and Genevieve Guinn, 689 Highline, residential mechanical
Douglas Knight trustee, 1357 Hidden Oaks Drive, residential mechanical
Britt and Brenda Lee, 4530 Riordan Hill Drive, residential mechanical
Aaron and Nicole Wymore, 3360 Level Drive, residential mechanical
Lan-anh Nguyen, 808 Frankton Road, residential mechanical
Daniel B McCabe, 5520 Skyline Drive, residential mechanical
Charles Gilbert Jines, 27 Bailey Gatzert, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1242 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1244 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1248 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
James Matthews and Sherry Meier, 4161 Post Canyon, residential mechanical
Tina and Daniel Peirce, 6065 Trout Creek Ridge, residential mechanical
Tiffany Castro, 602 Frankton Road, residential mechanical
Thomas and Cindy Johnson, 15 NE Redlock Lane, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Bradley and Debora Lorang, 400 SE Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Michael and Shelley Barringer, 1145 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Robert and Amie Oldfather trustees, 3615 Thomsen, residential mechanical
Donald and Regena Rafelson, 2285 Tucker Road, residential mechanical
Raymond and Barbara Buchheit, 2310 Belmont, residential mechanical
Janet Parker, 1525 Country Club, residential plumbing
JLK Global, Inc., 1313 Taylor Avenue 101, residential plumbing
JLK Global, Inc., 1313 Taylor Avenue 102, residential plumbing
Double Mountain, LLC, 1460 Indian Creek Road, residential plumbing
David and Susan Poor, 3965 Cedar Lane, residential plumbing
Kristine Sytsma, 1080 Highway 35, residential plumbing
Joe and Barbara Holt, 2890 Rainbow Drive, residential plumbing
Colleen McMonagle and Anthony Peters, 595 Toms, residential plumbing
Rocky Road Land and Adventure Co. LLC, 5560 Imai Road, residential plumbing
Ida and Byron Roberts trustees, 3623 Lois, residential plumbing
Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 905 Fourth, residential plumbing
Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 907 Fourth, residential plumbing
Kenneth and Cynthia Ebi, 310 Pacific, residential plumbing
Kevin Lynch, 5771 Billings, residential plumbing
Doug Beardsley and Courtney Jackson, 4170 Post Canyon, residential plumbing
Saul Hernandez et al, 2960 Kusisto Road, residential plumbing
Eugene and Joyce Uczen trustees, 779 St. Charles Place, residential plumbing
Craig and Randee Bowder, 2010 May, residential plumbing
Tina and Daniel Peirce, 6065 Trout Creek Ridge Road, residential plumbing
Sean Amico and Diana McDougle, 3875 Hays Drive, residential plumbing
Dennis Crawford, 2116 Windswept Place, residential plumbing
Kevin and Holly Nelson, 6001 Boneboro Road, residential plumbing
Jonathan Kelter Gehrig, 416 10th Street, residential plumbing
Marcy Banton and Michel Freeman, 106 E Hazel Street, residential plumbing
George and Toldy Dolack, 555 Highline Drive, residential plumbing
Donald and Dianna Cochran, 1381 Tucker Road, residential plumbing
David Schmitz, 518 Pine Street, residential plumbing
Erick and Victoria Johnson, 7 10th Street, residential plumbing
Sarah Gunderson, 1031 Hull Street, residential plumbing
Tracy and Michelle Hollister, 670 Windcove Drive, residential plumbing
Steven and Myra McMahon trustees, 3470 Westcliff Drive, residential plumbing
Linda Brown, 3930 Belmont Drive, residential structural
David and Danette Level, 1041 Multnomah Road, residential structural
Laurie Balmuth, 3690 Westcliff, residential structural
Ann Mulkey, 4300 Highway 35, residential structural
Donald Decker, 4213 Barrett Drive, residential structural
Stanley and Mary Graves, 495 Country Club, residential structural
Tracy and Michelle Hollister, 670 Windcove Drive, residential structural
Melinda Riter, 1880 Orchard Road, residential structural
Mark and Kristin Daly, 3411 Brookside Drive, residential structural
Lester and Genevieve Guinn, 689 Highline Drive, residential structural
Douglas Knight trustee, 1357 Hidden Oaks, residential structural
Daniel Ball and Lori Golze, 2717 Swyers, residential structural
Steven Carroll, 5535 York Hill, residential structural
Britt and Brenda Lee, 4530 Riordan, residential structural
Department of Veteran’s Affairs, 3682 Straight Hill Road, residential structural
Aaron and Nicole Level, 3360 Level Drive, residential structural
Paul Escoe trustee, 1766 Markham Road, residential structural
Irineo Sanchez Arellano et al, 3172 Odell Highway, residential structural
Osprey Homes LLC, 1242 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Osprey Homes LLC, 1244 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Osprey Homes LLC, 1246 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Osprey Homes LLC, 1248 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Tina and Daniel Peirce, 6065 Trout Creek Ridge Road, residential structural
Stephen and Ann Becker, 939 Indian Creek, residential structural
Hood River Electric Cooperative, 3505 Davis Drive, residential structural
Frank and Pam Jacobson, 6036 Miller Road, residential structural
Comments
