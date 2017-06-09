Rotary Scholars

This year, Hood River Rotary Club donated $32,000 in scholarships to local youth. Rotarians met their 2017 scholarship recipients June 1 at the weekly Rotary Club meeting at Columbia Gorge Hotel. Flanked by Rotary President Joe Guenther and Rotary Scholarship Chair Ken Apland are, from left: Kloee Brown, Deylan Gudiel, Morgan Graves, Pico Sankari, Abby Walker, Symeon Walker, Ricardo Valdoninos, Luke Holste and Amy Requa.
