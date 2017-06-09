Sheriff Log, May 28 to June 3

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

May 29 — I-84 — Deputies assisted the Oregon State Police with an assault investigation that occurred along I-84. A male was ultimately arrested for harassment, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

June 2 — Odell Highway — Deputy responded to an assault.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

May 28 — Allen Road, 6700 block — Deputy responded to an intoxicated subject call. One male was subsequently arrested and lodged at NORCOR for disorderly conduct II and criminal mischief II.

May 31 — Portland Drive, 3900 block — A locking mailbox was reported as damaged/broken.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

June 1 — Forestview Drive, 500 block — Theft from a savings account reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

May 28 — Hazel Avenue, 800 block — Deputy took information on a traffic crash.

May 31 — Lippman Road, 3200 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred at Windmaster Market on Tucker Road.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

May 28 — Riordan Hill Drive, 4400 block — Female arrested for a warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

May 29 — Fairview Drive, 3700 block — Robbery reported to have occurred May 27.

May 30 — Allen Road, 7100 block — Burglary reported.

June 2 — Highway 35, 5800 block — Male contacted regarding a burglary I complaint.

Other:

May 30 — Multnomah Road — Attempted suicide reported.

June 1 — Hood River — Lost wallet recovered.