Westside Plan dates continue June 28

The City of Hood River’s next scheduled meetings on the pending Westside Planning Project are June 28.

The project Technical Advisory Committee will meet from 3-5 p.m., and the Project Advisory Committee from 6-8 p.m. to discuss infrastructure funding as well as some draft comprehensive plan and code amendments. The public sessions are at City Hall, Second and State streets.

“At previous Project Advisory Committee (PAC) meetings, time has been included for public comments and I expect the same for the PAC meeting on the June 28,” said Senior Planner Kevin Liburdy.

Agendas and information for those meetings should be posted on the project website a week in advance, according Liburdy.

The year-long process lays out changes to city policy and zoning to meet housing, infrastructure, parks and employment land needs across the city, including changes to zoning to address workforce and affordable housing needs.

More public sessions are planned before the recommendations go to city council. Liburdy spelled out the process this way:

• The scope of work for the project anticipates delivery of the final recommended concept plan after the June 28 advisory committee meetings.

However, the city recently submitted a request for additional grant funding and is hoping to add one more round of advisory committee meetings in July or early August.

• After the final recommended plan is delivered, it is likely the city will initiate one or more planning commission work sessions to map out a process to move forward.

• Public hearings will be held by the city planning commission and city council prior to adoption of any component of the concept plan.



• Liburdy said the city is developing a “Frequently Asked Questions” section for the project website, to be posted soon.

“The city’s Housing Strategy recommends numerous actions that are intended to address housing issues throughout the city, not just on the west side,” Liburdy said. “I expect the planning commission work sessions will include discussion of how the concept plan can inform the citywide zoning code work and vice versa,” Liburdy said. “It is likely that, after the concept plan is delivered, we will have quite a bit of additional work to do before hearings are scheduled.”