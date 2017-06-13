Entertainment Update for June 14

John Bunzow at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

John Bunzow Friday, June 16, 6-9 p.m.

Oregon native Bunzow plays a fusion of roots rock and blues and his performances can include everything from country rock to reggae. He has been called one of the finest roots writers-musicians on the current music scene.

Jess Clemmons Friday, June 23, 6-9 p.m.

A Vermont native and traveler at heart, singer/ songwriter Clemons now calls the Gorge home. Often compared to Bonnie Raitt, Patty Griffin and Brandi Carlisle, Clemmons plays a mix of originals and covers.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Rob Guidera at White Buffalo

Rob Guidera (and friends) performs at the White Buffalo on Thursday, June 15 from 6-8 p.m. Guidera, an exceptional guitarist and endearing vocalist brings rock, reggae and jazz to the Buffalo stage. White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

What The Festival June 16-19

Experience an eclectic art and music festival located on the Wolf Run Ranch, just outside of Dufur, Ore. “Nationally noted for its live and interactive art, with eight stages of electronic and live music, What The Festival features dozens of bands, DJs and artists including headliners Zhu, Cut Copy and Gramatik.” Tickets and info at whatthefestival.com.

Tango dance at Maryhill Museum

Experience the art and passion of tango! You’ll start with a 45-minute tango lesson followed by a milonga — a tango dance party. Dance lessons happen Saturday, June 24 from 6-9 p.m., and every fourth Saturday through October. All levels welcome. No partner or experience required. $5 members / $10 non-members. To register call 509-773-3733.

Tillinghast in Hood River

Catch Richard Tillinghast and Friends this weekend Downtown Hood River:

Stave & Stone, Friday June 16, 7-10 p.m.

The Moth, Saturday June 17, 8 p.m.

Bilingual comedy at HR Library

Coming up at the HR Library:

The Power of Presence and Connection — A Mindfulness Workshop, Wednesday, June 14, 5 p.m.

The workshop, facilitated by a registered nurse and wellness coach, focuses on integrating presence and connection into life. The duo will offer techniques to create mindfulness practices in your life so you can become fully present and connect with yourself, others and the world around you.

On Wednesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m. Hood River Library presents an evening of bi-lingual comedy with Angel Ocasio's wild and zany antics. He’s funny in any language! Both programs are free and open to the public.

Willy & Nelson at Zim's

Coming up at Zim’s:

June 13, Al & Kenny's Tuesday Taps & Tunes, 7-9 p.m.

June 16, Willy & Nelso, 7-10 p.m.

June 17, Tyson Huckins, 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

‘Blues’ at Everybody’s

Coming up at Everybody’s:

Friday, June 16, 9:30 p.m., Bottleneck Blues Band

Friday June 23, 9:30 p.m., Quick & Easy Boys

Everybody’s Brewing, 151 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.

