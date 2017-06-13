Oregon Beach Wrestling state Champs

The Oregon Beach Wrestling State Championships were held at The Spit in Hood River June 3, and several local athletes found the podium at the annual event. Trent Kroll, Hood River Valley High School Wrestling Head Coach, reported that 101 athletes participated in the event, which drew nearly as many spectators. The youngest placer was Emily Sullenger, a seventh-grader at Hood River Middle School, who took home a state title (her fourth), winning the state title for the high school/middle school lightweight girls category. Other local highlights included Grace Miller and Elena Kroll’s first- and second-place finishes, respectively, in the high school light-middleweight bracket; Emily Mitchell’s first-place finish in the high school middleweight girls category; Jason Shaner’s gold medal in the high school light-middleweight boys matches (his fourth state title); Tristan Keely’s third place in the high school middleweight boys category; and Adrian Ramirez’ and Justin Wilson’s second- and third-place finishes, respectively, in the high school heavyweight boys division — all are wrestlers for HRVHS. Other local wrestlers included Sean Baker, taking first for Hood River Wrestling in the open division (light-heavyweight), and Pedro Wright, taking third for First Light Academy in the same division. Nigel Bond, an HRVHS graduate wrestling for Wilsonville, took the open division (heavyweight) for the 10th year in a row.