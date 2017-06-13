Pet of the Week: Baxter is ‘young and eager’

The volunteers at Hood River Adopt A Dog have chosen Baxter as this week’s adoptable pet. Writes Lauren Halliday, assistant shelter manager:

Meet Baxter, the 18-month-old Black Mouth Cur mix. He has eyeliner we can all be jealous of. Baxter is an active, playful boy who just loves to explore, take in all the smells, and find all the toys!

Need a hiking buddy? Baxter is your boy. He is searching for an active family to take him on all kinds of adventures. He would also like them to provide him with the consistent training he needs to become his very best self. Baxter has not had much training, but he's young, eager, and learning quickly, thanks to our wonderful volunteers. He's always smiling and loves to hop into a lap if given the chance.

Baxter does well with other dogs, and almost all people, but he isn't so sure what to make of small kids. We think he would do best going to a home with older, dog savvy children. Baxter is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Baxter is $205. The fee to adopt is charged to recoup standard veterinary expenses.

We are a small, busy group of volunteers, and, since many of our dogs are in foster, we ask that applications be turned in from our website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; we’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

We offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.