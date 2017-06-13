Sheppard’s Moves

Sheppard’s is on the move after nearly a century on State Street. The farm implement and supply store has moved to its new location at Second and Riverside on the Hood River waterfront. Ben Sheppard said the community is invited to an open house, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Friday, with Kubota and other major vendors on site. The 22,000-square foot facility has a slightly smaller showroom (top photo), but it is a brightly-lit, high-ceiling space with a reclaimed wood and metal backdrop with newly-fabricated sliding doors separating the showroom and office from the enlarged shop area — a far cry from the cramped situation on State, where new equipment and machines under repair were often staged on the sidewalks (at left). The building tenants include Locus Interactive, and outside is a 22-space parking lot and separate freight entrance.