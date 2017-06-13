Sheriff Log, June 4 to 8

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

June 6 — Lower Mill Drive, 3000 block — Vandalism reported.

June 7 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Vandalism reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

June 4 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and assault III. He was also cited for no operator’s license and failure to maintain lane.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

June 4 — Highway 35, 5400 block — Hit and run reported.

June 7 — Highway 281 — Deputy investigated a single car, non-injury crash. The driver was cited for no operator’s license and driving uninsured.

June 7 — Highway 35 at Willow Flat — Deputy responded to a two car, non-injury traffic crash.

June 7 — Barrett Drive, 4300 block — Deputy investigated a single car, non-injury crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

June 4 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Individual arrested on a detainer.

June 4 — Paasch Drive, 2800 block — Male arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

June 8 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested on a warrant.

Other:

June 6 — SW WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Small hand-held safe reported as found.