‘Spamalot’ opens Friday

King Arthur (William Thayer-Daugherty) belts one out with Lady of the Lake (Emily Vawter), right, Patsy (April Sampson), left, Dennis (Peter Tappert) and Lance (Jimmie Oates) in a Vegas-style number in “Spamalot” opening Saturday. The Tony-award winning Best Musical (2005) is based largely on the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” and is the newest production of Columbia Gorge Orchestra Stages. Originally scheduled for Wy’east Middle School, it has been relocated to Bingen Theater in Bingen. Performances are June 16-17 and 22-24 at 7 p.m. Matinees are June 18 and 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults (18 and over) and $10 for students (10-17). Due to some mild language, the show is recommended for ages 10 and up. Tickets are available at the door and online through gorgeorchestra.org.