Sports Briefs for June 14

Mike Clement gets hole-in-one

Mike Clement, of Hood River, got a hole-in-one on the seventh hole at the Hood River Golf Course June 9. He used a driver on the par 3, 130-yard hole.

HRMGA best ball tourney results

The Hood River Men’s Golf Association hosted a two-man best ball tournament June 11 at the Hood River Golf Course. Finishing first were the duo of Kevin Hay and Reed Melby. Second was the team of Bill DeBorde and Leonard Hickman. KPs were won by Tom Godwin, Dave Waller, Craig Holloway, and DeBorde. The HRMGA’s next tournament will be in July and all are welcome to attend. For more information on events, call 541-386-3009.

Boys lacrosse All-League names announced

The Oregon High School Lacrosse Association recently announced their All-League selections, and Hood River Valley High School had two of their players from the boys team make the list. Bruce Ostler, a senior and a team captain, was named Second Team for the midfielder position. Alex McAlpine, a sophomore and the team’s faceoff specialist, was also named Second Team midfielder.

Girls lacrosse All-League, All-State names announced

The Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association recently announced their All-League and All-State selections, with three HRV players making the cut. For All-League, Abby Bartles, a sophomore, made First Team for attack, and Rebecca Kiyokawa, also a sophomore, made First Team for defense. Katie Koenig, a freshman, made Second Team at the midfielder position. Kiyokawa also made Second Team All-State, while Bartles and Koenig received honorable mentions.

