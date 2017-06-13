“These graduating seniors Friday walked the halls of Westside Elementary where their academic careers began,” writes teacher Joelena Evans . “Some even came individually to classrooms to greet their former teachers. It’s so good to see teenagers honoring those who helped them along the way. Some of my former students agreed to hold me up when I told them I needed a step stool to stand in a picture with them!” From left are: Peyton McCaw, Giovanni Dominguez, Giovani Perez, Luis Chaparro, Abby Kinoshita and Hunter Kline.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment