“These graduating seniors Friday walked the halls of Westside Elementary where their academic careers began,” writes teacher Joelena Evans . “Some even came individually to classrooms to greet their former teachers. It’s so good to see teenagers honoring those who helped them along the way. Some of my former students agreed to hold me up when I told them I needed a step stool to stand in a picture with them!” From left are: Peyton McCaw, Giovanni Dominguez, Giovani Perez, Luis Chaparro, Abby Kinoshita and Hunter Kline.